Pogba Scores Brace As Man United Come From Behind To Beat Man City — Nigeria Today

Pogba Scores Brace As Man United Come From Behind To Beat Man City

Manchester United staged an incredible second-half comeback this evening to beat Manchester City and delay their rivals’ Premier League title celebrations at Etihad Stadium.

City appeared to be cruising to the Premier League title midway through Saturday’s derby against Manchester United, as goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan established a 2-0 lead.

However, Paul Pogba scored two goals in two minutes to overturn City’s first-half lead before Chris Smalling’s header completed the dramatic turnaround.

Vincent Kompany had scored a thumping header before Ilkay Gundogan’s sublime skill and precise finish doubled City’s lead.

But City, who would have been crowned champions with victory, will have to wait as second-placed United narrowed the gap to 13 points ensuring there were no celebrations on derby day.

Manchester City will also need to win at Tottenham next Saturday and hope Manchester United drop points at home to West Brom the day after to be confirmed as Premier League champions next weekend.

The Red Devils are the second team to put three past Ederson in the space of four days, after Liverpool crushed the Champions League hopefuls 3-0 at Anfield in Wednesday’s quarter-final first leg.

Both games betray possible lapses in concentration that have cost City dear; Liverpool’s three goals came in the space of 19 minutes, while United needed a mere 16 minutes to turn things round at the Etihad.

