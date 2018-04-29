Poland looks east to plug manpower gap - Channel NewsAsia — Nigeria Today

Poland looks east to plug manpower gap – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Poland looks east to plug manpower gap
Channel NewsAsia
WARSAW: From behind the wheel of his new Mercedes, a Polish entrepreneur eyes the bus in front of him. It features an ad from an employment agency boasting "Builders, welders: workers from Ukraine and Bangladesh". Speaking of the Warsaw logistics …
Poland short of workers after exodus to Britain and Germany
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!