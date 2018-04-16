Police apprehend 4 suspected kidnappers in Kebbi — Nigeria Today

Police apprehend 4 suspected kidnappers in Kebbi

The Kebbi Police Command has apprehended four suspected kidnappers in Koko-Basse Local Government Area of Kebbi and retrieved N800,000 ransom they collected from their victims. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday that they were apprehended by police patrol team along Koko-Basse- Fakai Road […]

The post Police apprehend 4 suspected kidnappers in Kebbi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

