Police apprehend 4 suspected kidnappers in Kebbi — Nigeria Today

Police apprehend 4 suspected kidnappers in Kebbi
The Kebbi Police Command has apprehended four suspected kidnappers in Koko-Basse Local Government Area of Kebbi and retrieved N800,000 ransom they collected from their victims. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday that they were apprehended by police patrol team along Koko-Basse- Fakai Road […]
The post Police apprehend 4 suspected kidnappers in Kebbi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
