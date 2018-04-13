 Police Arraign Man, 50, Son, 16, For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police Arraign Man, 50, Son, 16, For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Police Arraign Man, 50, Son, 16, For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl
Independent Newspapers Limited
Benin – A 50-year-old man and his 16 years old son have been arraigned at Evboriaria Magistrate Court in Benin for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl. This is coming less a month after a 70 year-old grandfather and his two sons were arraigned in
Amputee in the dock for defiling 14-year-old girlNew Telegraph Newspaper
50-year-old, his teenage son arraigned for defiling minorThe Nation Newspaper

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.