Police arrest 10 suspects over viral rape video - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Police arrest 10 suspects over viral rape video – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Police arrest 10 suspects over viral rape video
The Punch
Police in Kenya arrested on Thursday, 10 suspects in connection with the viral video of a woman being raped on River Road, Nairobi. The police had, on Wednesday, begged the woman in the viral video to come forward and help police investigations by …
Ten suspects arrested in rape saga of woman along River Road, Nairobi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!