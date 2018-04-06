Police Arrest 2 Suspected Motorcycle Thieves In Dutse — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest 2 Suspected Motorcycle Thieves In Dutse

The Police in Jigawa have arrested two suspected motorcycle thieves in Dutse Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday. Abdu said the suspects were arrested in Belleri village after […]

The post Police Arrest 2 Suspected Motorcycle Thieves In Dutse appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

