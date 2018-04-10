 Police arrest 34 suspects, recover arms over Ijebu-Igbo cult clash — Nigeria Today
Police arrest 34 suspects, recover arms over Ijebu-Igbo cult clash

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Police say they have arrested 34 suspects linked to the recent bloody clash between two rival cult groups which claimed four lives in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the clash involved members of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Aye cult group. “Following the bloody clash which claimed the lives of a Police Inspector and three others, men of the command have been able to apprehend a total of 34 suspects in the last 24 hours.

