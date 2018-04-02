 Police arrest 7, as Hausa, Yoruba youths clash in Ilorin - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Police arrest 7, as Hausa, Yoruba youths clash in Ilorin – Vanguard

ILORIN—Five people were reportedly hospitalised in a private hospital in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, following a clash between Hausa and Yoruba youths in Sango area, yesterday. Meanwhile, the state Police Command confirmed the arrest of seven
