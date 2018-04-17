Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Katsina State — Nigeria Today

Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Katsina State

The Police Command in Katsina State has arrested eight suspected kidnappers terrorising residents of the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Gambo Isa, made this known in a statement in Katsina on Monday. Isa said that the first four suspects Joshua Yohanna, 22; Musa Ibrahim, 25; Nafiu Umar, 32; and Kabir Lawal, 28; were arrested in Kafur […]

The post Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Katsina State appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

