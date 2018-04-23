Police Arrest Dino Melaye — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest Dino Melaye
The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye, has been reportedly arrested by the police in Abuja. According to reports, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as he attempted to catch a plane to Morocco on Monday. Although it was […]
The post Police Arrest Dino Melaye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!