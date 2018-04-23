Police arrest Dino Melaye’s brother, friend — Nigeria Today

Police arrest Dino Melaye’s brother, friend
The embattled Senator, Dino Melaye has announced the arrest of his brother, Moses and his friend. Melaye announced this on his Twitter page. In his tweets, he said his brother and a friend were arrested by the police at his residence in Maitama, Abuja. “My brother Moses and his friend have just been arrested by […]
Police arrest Dino Melaye’s brother, friend
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!