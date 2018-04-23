Police arrest Dino Melaye’s brother, friend — Nigeria Today

Police arrest Dino Melaye’s brother, friend

The embattled Senator, Dino Melaye has announced the arrest of his brother, Moses and his friend. Melaye announced this on his Twitter page. In his tweets, he said his brother and a friend were arrested by the police at his residence in Maitama, Abuja. “My brother Moses and his friend have just been arrested by […]

Police arrest Dino Melaye’s brother, friend

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

