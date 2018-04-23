 Police arrest Dino’s brother, friend — Nigeria Today
Police arrest Dino’s brother, friend

Apr 23, 2018

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Dino Melaye has announced the arrest of his dear brother Moses who was arrested by police along with his friend at his residence in Maitama, Abuja.

Recall that Dino had in a telephone conversation told Vanguard that Police and other security agencies laid siege in his house.

Dino via his tweeter handle said, “My brother Moses and his friend have just been arrested by the police in front of my house.”

Details later:

 

