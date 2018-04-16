Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Katsina - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Katsina – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Katsina
The Eagle Online
Isa said that the first four suspects Joshua Yohanna, 22; Musa Ibrahim, 25; Nafiu Umar, 32; and Kabir Lawal, 28; were arrested in Kafur Local Government Area of the state. By The Eagle Online On Apr 16, 2018. Share. The Police Command in Katsina State …
Police arrest suspected four Fulani kidnappers in Kebbi
Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Katsina State.
4 kidnappers disguising as women nabbed in Katsina
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!