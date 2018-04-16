 Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Katsina - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Katsina – The Eagle Online

The Eagle Online

Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Katsina
The Eagle Online
Isa said that the first four suspects Joshua Yohanna, 22; Musa Ibrahim, 25; Nafiu Umar, 32; and Kabir Lawal, 28; were arrested in Kafur Local Government Area of the state. By The Eagle Online On Apr 16, 2018. Share. The Police Command in Katsina State
