Police Arrest Herder With AK-47 Rifle In Enugu — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest Herder With AK-47 Rifle In Enugu

The Police have arrested a herder with one AK-47 Riffle and 7.62 Ammunition in Isigwe Ugbawka community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state. The command’s spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said in Enugu on Saturday that the suspect was arrested on April 4 at a farmland in the community. Amaraizu noted that the […]

