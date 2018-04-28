Police arrest six suspects over Senate mace theft — Nigeria Today

Police arrest six suspects over Senate mace theft

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspects in connection with the invasion of the Senate and theft of its mace.

Investigation into the incident was still ongoing at press time.

Some thugs had on April 18 invaded the Senate, beat up some Sergeants-at-arm and went away with the mace.

But following a 24-hour ultimatum issued to the Nigerian police, the mace was found under a bridge in Abuja.

Findings by our correspondent indicated that a monitoring committee raised by the Inspector-General of Police and headed by a Commissioner of Police had closed in on eight suspects.

But six of the suspects have been arrested by the said team.

A top police source, who spoke in confidence, said: “So far, the police have arrested six suspects in connection with the attack on the Senate and the theft of mace.

“The suspects, who are being interrogated, include some sighted in the chamber and those allegedly outside it.

“They have all denied their alleged involvement in the invasion. What we need to do is to analyse the video clips and juxtapose these with the images of those in custody.

“At the appropriate time, we will release the names of the suspects after they have been properly identified.

“Those in the net claimed that they were mistakenly suspected.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “Preliminary investigation confirmed that these thugs were stopped by the police from entering the Senate wing, but a senator cleared them that they were with him.

“We may have to interact with those policemen on duty to identify the senator who insisted that the hoodlums must be allowed to enter. We may also interact with the senator.

“All I can tell you now is that investigation is still in progress. The probe team is headed by a Commissioner of Police.”

The Senate has however insisted that the culprits must be brought to book.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, described the invasion as a “disgrace.”

He said: “What happened was a disgrace. It made no sense if you think about it, and it was a very primitive adventure.

“If they were looking for a routine change, it was better they followed due process.

“If you were to impeach the President, for instance, you go through the impeachment process and involve the House.

“You will have to get a simple majority or three quarters of the members to get him out. And where you are unable to do that, you simply walk away.”

The Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, had spoken on the incident at the Presidential Villa.

He said: “For us, it’s a threat to our democracy. The invasion of the parliament is not acceptable to any person. It’s not acceptable to me, it’s not acceptable to the VP, it’s not acceptable to my colleagues.

“I believe it’s not also acceptable to the president. So, those who acted this script must be on their own.

“All we need to do as a country is to ensure that this is forestalled, and I want to appeal to the media to help us discourage this kind of brigandage so that people have to behave in a very responsible manner.

“Police is still investigating, we are going to find out the details of those who aided him to come in and then some of them, I believe, have been arrested and we will get to the root of the matter.”

