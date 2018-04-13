Police arrest two for threatening to abduct workers - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police arrest two for threatening to abduct workers – The Nation Newspaper
Atlanta Journal Constitution
Police arrest two for threatening to abduct workers
The Nation Newspaper
The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested two suspected members of the amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers, who allegedly threatened to kidnap oil workers and blow up oil facilities. A source from IRT, who disclosed the …
