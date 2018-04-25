 Police arrests 11 suspected bandits in Kebbi - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police arrests 11 suspected bandits in Kebbi – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Police arrests 11 suspected bandits in Kebbi
The Nation Newspaper
The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested 11 suspected Bandits who killed five people in Bena town in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of kebbi state. The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday that the
Police Arrest 10 Members Of Armed Militia in Kebbi‎SaharaReporters.com
Police recover 13 AK47 rifles, machine gun in KebbiNational Accord
5 killed as bandits attack KebbiDaily Post Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.