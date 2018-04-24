Police arrests Dino Melaye again — Nigeria Today

Police arrests Dino Melaye again

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has been arrested at Zankli Medical Center in Abuja, TheCable has report.

Melaye landed in the hospital after he jumped out of a moving vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

He had earlier been arrested by the police but attempted to escape.

In a statement, the police said unknown thugs blocked their vehicle while the senator was being taken to court.

The statement issued by Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, read: “At about 12pm of today (Tuesday), Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria police force and being taken for arraignment in federal high court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 roundabout, Abuja and in the process the senator jumped out of the police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

“The police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. The senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.

“Meanwhile, one of the Toyota hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the senator has been recovered by the police investigation team. The inspector general of police has therefore directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody.”

As of the time this report was filed, the police had not taken the senator away from the hospital because he was still being treated.

Sources at the hospital told TheCable that the security operatives had taken custody of the room he is in.

Movement is being restricted in some parts of the hospital.

