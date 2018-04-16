Police arrests fake medical doctor — Nigeria Today

Police arrests fake medical doctor

Lagos State Police Command has warned Lagosians to be careful where they go for medical attention.

The advise came following the arrest of a fake Medical Practitioner, Abdulrahman Mohammed, who has allegedly practised medicine for over four years in the Mushin area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal who paraded the suspect, noted that he was arrested by operatives from the Area ‘D’ Command Mushin.

He said the 39- year old suspect who hails from Ran village in Gambaru Ngala, Local Government Area of Bornu State, was operating as a medical Doctor at number 3, Bemisniele Street, Idi-Araba before he was arrested following a tip-off.

He said the suspect claimed that he stopped at primary school level but has no certificate to show that he really attended primary school.

He said: “Investigation into the activities of Mohammed who had been impersonating as a medical doctor for the past four years, revealed he had been practising as a doctor since 2014. He had been administering intravenous injections, conducting a medical test on his patients and taking urine and blood samples from his patients.

“He has confessed that he buys his drugs from Idumota market, Lagos Island. We recovered blood pressure reading machine, both manual and electronic types, syringes, drip packs both saline and sugar solution etc. He will soon be charged to court.”

The CP, however, said he has declared war on illegal hospitals, clinics and patent stores, “I have directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPO) and detectives to go after them.

“I want to warn all those dealing in fake drugs and illegal medicine practitioners to leave the state or risk the wrath of the police.”

However, Mohammed who spoke with journalist said: “I am not a medical doctor and I don’t treat patient. I only sell drugs and help people to check their blood Pressure. If I like a person I can help him or her to check their blood level or to check any disease.”

