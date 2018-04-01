Police arrests Namirembe Cathedral Easter service intruder - New Vision — Nigeria Today

Police arrests Namirembe Cathedral Easter service intruder – New Vision
Police arrests Namirembe Cathedral Easter service intruder
The Rev. Kalungi said the man appeared to have a mental issue because when the Police asked why he had threatened the clergy and Christians with violence, he simply said that they were frustrating his plans …
Man attacks Bishop Luwalira during Easter service
Back-cloth man storms Easter prayers at Namirembe Cathedral
Bishop Wilberforce Luwalira attacked, Police say attacker's motive is unknown
