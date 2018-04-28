Police beefs up security at Senator Urhoghide’s residence — Nigeria Today

Police beefs up security at Senator Urhoghide’s residence

Following fears about possible attack on Senator Matthew Urhoghide for moving a motion of impeachment against President Mohammadu Buhari, the Edo State Police Command beefed up security around his Benin residence.

When our reporter visited the house, two police hill vans were stationed outside while heavily armed policemen were seen outside.

Party supporters were at the residence to show solidarity with Senator Urhoghide.

Speaking to reporters, Senator Urhoghide said he does not have any regret for what he said at the floor of the Senate.

Senator Urhoghide who opined that he would seek redress in court said he would report back to the Senate that he was humiliated for what he said during plenary.

Urhoghide said it was a shame on Nigeria for a boy to hit a serving senator and representative of the people.

He stated that he expected political practitioners to educate people that he was not talking about impeachment when he moved a motion that Section 143 of the Nigeria Constitution should be invoked.

Senator Urhoghide fingered the Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki, Mr. Taiwo Akerele , as being responsible for the mobilisation of thugs that attacked him.

He said President Buhari should have submitted a supplementary budget for the purchase of the aircraft.

His words, “They have promised to deal with me. If not for the state Commissioner of Police. I obeyed the Police Commissioner. I remained where I was until the Governor came. We were walking side by side talking when a boy hit my head and the Governor walked away. Before I left Abuja, I knew what was happening and the person responsible for it. I called him to tell him that it was unnecessary but he didn’t pick his calls.

“It would be cowardice for me to abort the journey. I want to see what will happened and they displayed their thuggery, I am not cowed by it. I will represent my constituency and do whatever I want to do. Those who beat the PDP State Youth leader were not arrested but he was arrested

“If this game is not played along the direction that some people want it, then they see you as a deviant. That is what you saw yesterday, asking a riffraff, a boy of no consequence to lay his hands on me, an elected representative of the people, a serving Senator, it is a shame on this country.

“They should realised I am a PDP senator. I am in the opposition, I am not a member of the APC. I am liberty to say anything against the APC government. I am just being objective.

“They had ample time to bring the requests but they didn’t. We could have said more aircraft should be bought. What they have done is rumble jumble. The President has violated the constitution, that is the truth. If anybody is pretending that nothing has been done, the person should go to a mental home. Section 80 has been violated.

“Couldn’t I have spoken? That is what miscreants have misunderstood. I don’t have any regret for what I said. I stand on it. Where did I embarrass the President? Because of selfish interest here and they want to show to the President that everybody could be cowed in Edo.

“This is not a war I want to fight on partisan basis. I have immunity on what I said at the floor of the Senate. I am being crucified outside for what I said during plenary. I am going to report back to the Senate. All the security agencies must see the threat I am subjected to because I performed my duty as a Senator.”

