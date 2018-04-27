Police Begin Investigation of Leaked WASSCE Papers — Nigeria Today

Police Begin Investigation of Leaked WASSCE Papers

Police Begin Investigation of Leaked WASSCE Papers – www.myschoolgist.com

Lagos State Police Command is set to investigate leaked West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) papers. The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for some website operators who threatened to deal with a PUNCH reporter, Samson Folarin, for his report exposing examination malpractice in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination. This followed a petition from our correspondent alleging threats to his life and family which was delivered to the office of the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi. See also: Police Arrested Pastor Operating Fake WAEC Centre. PUNCH Metro had reported about how some pupils

The post Police Begin Investigation of Leaked WASSCE Papers appeared first on MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

