Police catch fleeing dad 23 years after impregnating 12-year-old daughter - The Punch — Nigeria Today

 Police catch fleeing dad 23 years after impregnating 12-year-old daughter
Police catch fleeing dad 23 years after impregnating 12-year-old daughter – The Punch

Posted on Apr 1, 2018


The Punch

It was a routine stop-and-search at a filling station just outside of Houston, where policemen found the warrant for a fleeing man's arrest. The warrant dated back to 1995. The stop-and-search ended 23 years on the run for 64-year-old Heraclio Gamez

