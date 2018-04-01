Police catch fleeing dad 23 years after impregnating 12-year-old daughter - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Police catch fleeing dad 23 years after impregnating 12-year-old daughter – The Punch



The Punch Police catch fleeing dad 23 years after impregnating 12-year-old daughter

The Punch

It was a routine stop-and-search at a filling station just outside of Houston, where policemen found the warrant for a fleeing man's arrest. The warrant dated back to 1995. The stop-and-search ended 23 years on the run for 64-year-old Heraclio Gamez …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

