 Police Commission Promotes Magu, One DIG, 2 AIGs, 15 Others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police Commission Promotes Magu, One DIG, 2 AIGs, 15 Others

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday announced the promotion of 18 senior officers. The promoted officers include acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu among others. Magu was promoted to the rank of a full commissioner from deputy commissioner. Mr Magu was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to […]

The post Police Commission Promotes Magu, One DIG, 2 AIGs, 15 Others appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.