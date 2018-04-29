Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that 10 miners were killed by armed bandits in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Austin Iwar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday. The 10 local miners were working in a mine field in Mahanga village in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.

