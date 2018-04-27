 Police discover £800000000 cocaine in banana shipment - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Police discover £800000000 cocaine in banana shipment – The Punch

Posted on Apr 27, 2018


Police discover £800000000 cocaine in banana shipment
Spanish police have found nearly nine tons of cocaine concealed in a banana shipment from Colombia. It marks a European record for drugs found inside a shipping container. Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said six people have been arrested, four of

