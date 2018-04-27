Police discover £800000000 cocaine in banana shipment - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Police discover £800000000 cocaine in banana shipment – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Police discover £800000000 cocaine in banana shipment
The Punch
Spanish police have found nearly nine tons of cocaine concealed in a banana shipment from Colombia. It marks a European record for drugs found inside a shipping container. Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said six people have been arrested, four of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!