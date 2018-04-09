 Police Disrupt AAUA Students’ Protest, Shoot Sporadically (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Police Disrupt AAUA Students’ Protest, Shoot Sporadically (Photos)

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Officers of the Nigerian Police have disrupted the peaceful protest by students of AAUA.

The students were protesting the hike in their tution from N25k to N180k.

Reports trending online says the police were shooting sporadically into the air with several students sustaining injuries. Most of them have since been rushed to the hospital.

See more photos:

