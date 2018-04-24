Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama — Nigeria Today

Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama

The Police in Borno said they had foiled a suicide bomb attack, coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Bama town, Bama Local Government Area of the State.

Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO ) for the command in the state said this on Tuesday in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said that the three suicide bombers were neutralised by police men on guard in the area.

Okon said: “On Monday April 23; at about 10: 00 pm, three suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Bama town through Ajilari area were sighted and challenged by security operatives at a guard location.

“The suicide bombers hurriedly detonated the Improvised Explosive Device ( IEDs ) strapped to their bodies, killing themselves only”.

Okon also said that the Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal ( EOD ) team had sanitised the area and normalcy had been restored.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, as calling on the people to go about their lawful activities without fear.

The commissioner of police assured them that the police would continue to do their best to protect lives and property.

NAN

