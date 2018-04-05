 Police Gun Down 5 Suspected Robbers On Tema Motorway - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Police Gun Down 5 Suspected Robbers On Tema Motorway – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa


The Accra Regional Police Command has gunned down five suspected armed robbers on the Accra end of the Tema motorway. This was during an operation in the area on Thursday dawn. The operation was informed by intelligence gathered by the police
