Police, hunter kill robbers, recover arms in Bauchi — Nigeria Today

Police, hunter kill robbers, recover arms in Bauchi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Squad in collaboration with a renown Hunter, Ali Kwara, has killed three suspected armed robbers in Bauchi. ‎The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP Kamal Datti, said in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi that the robbers were killed during a shootout. ‎ “A combined team of IGP Monitoring Unit in conjunction with Bauchi renown hunter, Ali Kwara, trailed three suspected armed robbers to Maladunba forest in Misau Local Government Area while planning to attack unsuspecting members of the public.

