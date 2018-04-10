Police, hunter kill three robbers, recover 83 illegal arms in Bauchi — Nigeria Today

Police, hunter kill three robbers, recover 83 illegal arms in Bauchi

The Inspector-General of Police ( IGP ) Monitoring Squad in collaboration with a renown Hunter, Ali Kwara, has killed three suspected armed robbers in Bauchi.

‎The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP Kamal Datti, said in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi that the robbers were killed during a shootout.

‎ “A combined team of IGP Monitoring Unit in conjunction with Bauchi renown hunter, Ali Kwara, trailed three suspected armed robbers to Maladunba forest in Misau Local Government Area while planning to attack unsuspecting members of the public.

‎”On sighting the team, the suspects engaged them on a fierce shootout which lasted for some minutes.

“As a result, the three suspected armed robbers sustained fatal injuries and were taken to General Hospital, Misau, and the medical doctor on duty certified them dead,” Datti said.

‎According to him, three AK47 rifles; one locally fabricated double barrel gun; 210 live ammunition of 7.62mm calibre; six cartridges and six empty AK47 riffles magazines were recovered from the suspects.

‎”Other exhibits recovered from the suspects were: a silver-coloured Golf 3 Station Wagon with registration number AH 471 GWA; one cutlass; two pairs of police uniform and N16,900,” Datti said.

‎The police spokesman said that investigation into the matter had begun.

‎He also said that the command had recovered illegal firearms and ammunition from‎ bandits and other suspects across the state.

“The illegal arms recovery‎ was a concerted effort following the 21-day ultimatum given by the Inspector-General Of Police ( IGP ), Ibrahim Idris, in February.

‎”The order which was extended to April 30,2018 directed individuals and groups in possession of prohibited and illegal‎ firearms to surrender them to Commissioners of Police in the states,” Datti said.

‎He said the commissioners of police in the states and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) were also dire‎cted to set up a Joint Task Enforcement Teams to mop up, seize and recover all illegal arms from wrong hands.

‎” In compliance with IGP directives, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State,Mr Sanusi Lemu, inaugurated Police Joint Task Enforcement Team.

‎”Consequently, the command has so far successfully recovered a total of 83 prohibited/illegal firearms and 702 live ammunition from suspected criminals and persons that voluntarily surrendered their firearms to the command,”he said.

‎The Police Spokesman also disclosed that the arms recovered ‎were; 30 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, five single barrel guns, 20 fabricated guns and two double barrel guns.

‎”Other arms recovered include; four pump action guns, one K2 rifle, 20 pistols, 702 live ammunition and 70 cartridges,” he said.

