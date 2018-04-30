Police in Lagos to charge mother for allegedly abusing daughter with hot iron — Nigeria Today

Police in Lagos to charge mother for allegedly abusing daughter with hot iron

The Lagos State Police Command said that it had concluded investigation on a 39-year-old mother, Ayo Sheriff, who allegedly abused her child with a hot electric iron over N250. The command’s spokesman, SP. Chike Oti, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday. He said that the case was reported by Chosen Child Orphanage located […]

