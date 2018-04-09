 Police Inspector, Others Die In Ogun Cult Clash - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police Inspector, Others Die In Ogun Cult Clash – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Police Inspector, Others Die In Ogun Cult Clash
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A police inspector and a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) were among those who lost their lives during a cult violence that erupted in Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola
Six people feared dead in Ogun violent cult clashThe Nation Newspaper
Policeman, OPC member, 4 others killed in Ijebu-Igbo cult violenceNew Telegraph Newspaper
Six killed in Ogun cult clashPremium Times
Daily Trust –TODAY.NG –Concise News –NAIJA.NG
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.