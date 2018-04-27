Police intervene as opening of Sierra Leone parliament is overtaken by chaos - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Police intervene as opening of Sierra Leone parliament is overtaken by chaos – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Police intervene as opening of Sierra Leone parliament is overtaken by chaos
The Guardian
Police use force as members of ousted All People's Congress party are removed from parliament after defying high court injunctions. Global development is supported by. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation About this content · Cooper Inveen · @cinveen. Fri …
Baby Elephants Beat Sierra Leone to Reach WAFU U-20 Semifinals
Sierra Leone marks 57 years of independence today – but there will be no celebrations
Sierra Leone: Are Brawls in Parliament a Sign of Things to Come?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!