Police investigate attempt to gang-rape in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Police investigate attempt to gang-rape in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has begun investigation on the alleged attempted gang-raping by some suspected youths in the state during a musical concert.

The command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ebere Amaraizu, announced this in Enugu on Monday in a statement.

He said that police operatives of the Independence Layout Division of the command arrested the suspects at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, on March 31.

“It was gathered that one person who is already helping police operatives in their investigations have been arrested for his alleged role in the attempt to gang-rape a victim at Michael Okpara Square axis during a musical concert.

“Also arrested were three others in relation to alleged offences of snatching and stealing of cell phones during the event.

“Those arrested will be made to face the music in line with various provisions and specifications of the law after a full investigation,’’ he said.

