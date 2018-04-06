Police investigate Danish national for alleged murder of Nigerian wife, daughter — Nigeria Today

Police investigate Danish national for alleged murder of Nigerian wife, daughter

The police in Lagos said they had commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a Nigerian woman and her four-year-old daughter by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen.

The command’s spokesman. SP. Chike Oti, confirmed the development t in Lagos on Friday.

Oti said that Nielsen was currently being detained at the State CID, Panti Lagos, for further investigation.

He said the Commissioner of Police had deployed some crack detectives to the scene, adding that no stone would be left unturned in the case.

“The suspect is not an Italian, but from Denmark. He has been arrested and transferred to the State CID, Panti, for thorough investigation by the Homicide Department.

“The command has also written the embassy on the suspect that the police are investigating one of their national,” he said

NAN reports that a Nigerian artiste, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, and her four-year-old daughter, Petra, were allegedly murdered by her husband, Peter Nielsen.

Sources alleged they were murdered in the family’s residence at Ocean Parade, Banana Island, in the early hours of Thursday, while some neighbours reported the case to the police. (NAN)

The post Police investigate Danish national for alleged murder of Nigerian wife, daughter appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

