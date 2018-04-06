Police investigate Italian over murder of Nigerian wife, daughter in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Police investigate Italian over murder of Nigerian wife, daughter in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command is investigating an Italian, Peter Nielsen over the murder of his Nigerian wife, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, and her four-year-old daughter, Petra. Zainab, an artiste, popularly known as Alizee and her daughter were allegedly murdered in the family’s residence at Ocean Parade, Banana Island in the early hours of Thursday. It was learnt that Peter had been arrested by the police, though the circumstances of the murder were not clear.

