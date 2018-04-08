Police Investigating Robbery of Wells Fargo Branch Near Greenback Lane - FOX40 — Nigeria Today

Police Investigating Robbery of Wells Fargo Branch Near Greenback Lane – FOX40
CITRUS HEIGHTS – Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Citrus Heights police officers responded to a report of a bank robbery. The Wells Fargo branch located at 6047 Sunrise Boulevard was reportedly robbed by a Hispanic or white adult male. Police were informed …
