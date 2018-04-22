 Police kill 3 members of robbery gang, arrest 2 in Ibadan — Nigeria Today
Police kill 3 members of robbery gang, arrest 2 in Ibadan

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Men of the Oyo State Joint Patrol Team, Operation Burst, OB, early Sunday morning dislodged six men armed robbery gang who have been terrorizing residents of Adegbayi area of the State for the past three weeks. The Special Adviser to Governor Ajimobi on Security, Mr. Segun Abolarinwa disclosed this on Sunday, explaining that the OB team responded to a distress call from the residents of the area while the armed robbers were operating at Emirate Hotel, Adegbayi area, Ibadan.

