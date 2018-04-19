Police make public identities of 3 radicalised Kenyans in Al Shabaab's clutches - Capital FM Kenya — Nigeria Today

Police make public identities of 3 radicalised Kenyans in Al Shabaab’s clutches – Capital FM Kenya



Police make public identities of 3 radicalised Kenyans in Al Shabaab's clutches
Capital FM Kenya
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police have raised the alarm after three Kenyans suspected to have been radicalised by the Al Shabaab sneaked into Somalia. In a statement, the National Police Service explained that the three are Mohammed …
The most wanted Kenyans at the moment
REVEALED: Identity of 3 Kenyans who sneaked to Somalia to join Al Shabaab [ PHOTOS]
