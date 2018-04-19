 Police make public identities of 3 radicalised Kenyans in Al Shabaab's clutches - Capital FM Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police make public identities of 3 radicalised Kenyans in Al Shabaab’s clutches – Capital FM Kenya

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Police make public identities of 3 radicalised Kenyans in Al Shabaab's clutches
Capital FM Kenya
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police have raised the alarm after three Kenyans suspected to have been radicalised by the Al Shabaab sneaked into Somalia. In a statement, the National Police Service explained that the three are Mohammed
The most wanted Kenyans at the momentUpdate Kenya (blog)
REVEALED: Identity of 3 Kenyans who sneaked to Somalia to join Al Shabaab [ PHOTOS]PulseLive Kenya (satire)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.