 Police nab 2 suspected inter-state transformer vandals in Delta — Nigeria Today
Police nab 2 suspected inter-state transformer vandals in Delta

Posted on Apr 10, 2018

Two suspected inter-state transformer vandals are currently in the net of the Delta State Police Command. DSP Andrew Aniamaka, police image maker in the state who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said they were arrested with the help of vigilante operatives in Atama-Iga after allegedly vandalizing the transformer in the area, and were handed […]

