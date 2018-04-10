Police nab 2 suspected inter-state transformer vandals in Delta — Nigeria Today

Police nab 2 suspected inter-state transformer vandals in Delta

Two suspected inter-state transformer vandals are currently in the net of the Delta State Police Command. DSP Andrew Aniamaka, police image maker in the state who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said they were arrested with the help of vigilante operatives in Atama-Iga after allegedly vandalizing the transformer in the area, and were handed […]

Police nab 2 suspected inter-state transformer vandals in Delta

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

