Police nab 3 suspected killers of policeman in Magu’s farm house — Nigeria Today

Police nab 3 suspected killers of policeman in Magu’s farm house

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of a Policeman that guarded the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu’s farm house in Karshi, Abuja.

The Deputy Force Spokesman, SP Aremu Adeniran, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the arrest on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on December 12, 2017, police sergeant, Haruna Sarki, was killed by the suspects (name withheld) who invaded the farm house.

The suspects include dismissed Nigerian Air Force personnel.

Adeniran said that the items recovered from them include: two AK 47 police rifles, 60 rounds of ammunition, two AK 47 magazines and two cell phones belonging to the deceased.

He said that the suspects were arrested by members of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The deputy force spokesman said that the three suspects had confessed to the various roles they played in the commission of the crime and other crimes.

He said that two other suspects, said to be Nigerian Air Force members, were still in the custody of the Air Force and would be handed over to the police.

“The other two gang members are; Air Force Personnel, currently facing disciplinary action with the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.

Adeniran said that investigation was on to arrest other suspects, now at large.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Adeniran said that the commitment of the Nigeria Police to protect lives and property across the country remained unequivocal and unwavering.

