Police Nab Man Who Robs Lagos Motorists With Toy Gun — Nigeria Today

Police Nab Man Who Robs Lagos Motorists With Toy Gun

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS), of the Lagos State police Command at the weekend said they have arrested a 20-year-old man, Rilwan Wasiu, who allegedly specializes in robbing stranded motorist around Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos with the use of toy gun. The accused robber, who hails from Oyo […]

