Police Officer Caught On Camera Collecting Bribe Publicly In Abia (Pics) — Nigeria Today

Police Officer Caught On Camera Collecting Bribe Publicly In Abia (Pics)

A police officer named Supo Syril may just be in hot soup as he was caught on camera collecting a bribe of about two N50 notes from a motorist in broad daylight.

The incident was brazenly done in Obingwa, Abia State as Syril boldly collected the bribe like its his birth-right.

One Hallmark Chibuzor Paul shared the photos on social media with the caption, “Supo Syril from Ohuru Isi Miri police station, Obingwa – Abia State at it again. This man and his counterpart called Chidimma has been extorting motorists on that road with a threat that no one will do anything”

With the news going viral, it is hoped the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force will deal decisively with the officer in order to deter other faulting officers.

See more photos:

Source – TORI

