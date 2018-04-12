 Police Officers in Argentina say Mice ate missing Marijuana — Nigeria Today
Police Officers in Argentina say Mice ate missing Marijuana

Posted on Apr 12, 2018

Police officers in Argentina have claimed mice ate 540kg of marijuana which disappeared from a police warehouse, Guardian reports, adding that eight officers have been dismissed following the discovery. 6,000kg of marijuana has been in storage for 2 years, but when officers returned for inspection, only 5,460kg was found. Police officers who were questioned by […]

