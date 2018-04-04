Police Officer’s Son Hangs Himself Inside His Room After Returning From Quranic School — Nigeria Today

Police Officer’s Son Hangs Himself Inside His Room After Returning From Quranic School

The Police on Tuesday revealed that the thirteen-year-old son of a policeman is suspected to have hanged himself in Gombe, NAN reports that the Police Public Relations Officer in Gombe State, DSP Mary Malum, said the boy, identified as Muhammadu Al-Amin, was found hanging in his room. Malum said that about 4 p.m. on Monday, […]

The post Police Officer’s Son Hangs Himself Inside His Room After Returning From Quranic School appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

