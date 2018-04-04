Police Officer’s Son Hangs Himself Inside His Room After Returning From Quranic School — Nigeria Today

Police Officer’s Son Hangs Himself Inside His Room After Returning From Quranic School
The Police on Tuesday revealed that the thirteen-year-old son of a policeman is suspected to have hanged himself in Gombe, NAN reports that the Police Public Relations Officer in Gombe State, DSP Mary Malum, said the boy, identified as Muhammadu Al-Amin, was found hanging in his room. Malum said that about 4 p.m. on Monday, […]
