Police Promote EFCC Boss, 17 Others — Nigeria Today

Police Promote EFCC Boss, 17 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and 17 other senior officers. Other officers promoted to the rank of the commissioner of police (CP) with Magu are DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command, and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP […]

The post Police Promote EFCC Boss, 17 Others appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

