Police Promote EFCC Boss, 17 Others — Nigeria Today

Police Promote EFCC Boss, 17 Others

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and 17 other senior officers. Other officers promoted to the rank of the commissioner of police (CP) with Magu are DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command, and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP […]

