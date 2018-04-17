Police Raid Gay Students’ Club During Initiation In Delta State…Read The Confession Of A Member — Nigeria Today

Police Raid Gay Students’ Club During Initiation In Delta State…Read The Confession Of A Member

A school hostel known as Igbinedion male hostel which some undergraduate male students allegedly used as a gay club in Ekpoma, Delta state, was over the past weekend raided by detectives from the Edo State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

According to a report by DailyTrust, five suspected members of the club identified as Osareinti Omo, 23, Odigie Matthew, 20, Sunday George, 20, Festus Akinbayo, 25 and Ibrahim Duru, were arrested during the raid which was conducted at the wee hours of Friday.

The group was allegedly performing initiation ceremony for some teenage boys who were recently introduced into the club when they were arrested based on a tip-off from members of the public on the activities of the group.

A police source said the gang collected the sum of N10,000 from new intakes with the promise that they were going to be given protection throughout their stay in Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

In his confessional statement to the police, Ibrahim Duru said he was initiated into the club by one Osanyade Michael in 2015 while he was in year one. He said Michael, who is the leader of the club, is presently on the run, and that he was wanted by the police.

He said: “I see nothing wrong in my being gay. It is my life. Our meeting place is in Igbinedion male hostel, Ekpoma. We meet there mainly at weekends but it was later extended to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Other members of the gang are Osazuwa Samuel, Williams Aghedo, Agala Christian, Atamamin Uyi Festus and Omolegie Samuel.

“I was arrested in 2015 along with Osanyade Michael when police raided Igbinedion male hostel. We were detained but Osanyade jumped bail and since them we have not seen him.

“Others were later allowed to go on bail with the promise that we were going to put an end to gay activities in the area. Some of us went back recruiting members secretly. Presently we are about 20 in number. People pay us.”

The post Police Raid Gay Students’ Club During Initiation In Delta State…Read The Confession Of A Member appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

