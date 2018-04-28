POLICE RAID: Two dead, 112 rescued and 36 arrested at Usafi — Nigeria Today

POLICE RAID: Two dead, 112 rescued and 36 arrested at Usafi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force in a joint operation with sister security agencies Friday night and Saturday morning shot dead two suspects and rescued 112 in operations conducted at Usafi Mosque in Kisenyi and other locations in and around Kampala.

According to police, the raids were aimed at nabbing a key suspect in the Suzan Magara kidnap and murder case, as well as arresting “a sizable number of suspects involved in acts of terrorism and radicalization. Women and children who had been held hostage were successfully rescued.”

Police said that “in the operation, two of the armed suspects were shot dead as they attacked the officers in the operation.”

In a statement, Police said ” following credible intelligence, one of the key suspects whose name we shall not reveal now to protect the investigation in the murder of the late Suzan Magara, run to USAFI mosque in Kisenyi having known that he was being tracked by security agencies. In the process of the arrest, a number of children and women suspected to either have been kidnapped or held hostage were rescued.”

They told the media 18 women and 94 children were rescued and 36 suspects arrested.

Minister of Internal Affairs Jeje Odongo flanked by the Spokesperson UPDF and Ministry of Defence and PRO Uganda Police Force confirmed the incident in a press briefing on Saturday morning

Share on: WhatsApp

The post POLICE RAID: Two dead, 112 rescued and 36 arrested at Usafi appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

