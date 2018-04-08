Police React to Offa Robbery — Nigeria Today

Police React to Offa Robbery

In the aftermath of the dastardly Offa robbery which claimed the lives of many including police officers, the Police’s Spokesman Mr. Ajayi Okansanmi revealed that they lost 9 men in that operation. There has now been a heavy discourse about security in the state with Senator Bukola Saraki condemning the act while also backing the state governor to […]

The post Police React to Offa Robbery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

